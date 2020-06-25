Streets are alive with the sounds of live music and the bustle of people dining outdoors. From patios and decks to tents and parking lot dining areas, restaurants all over Monmouth and Ocean counties moved their tables outdoors last week to offer the return of dining out to their customers. Some towns have implemented street dining certain nights of the week in which restaurants can extend their outdoor dining out in front of their restaurants. The return of outdoor dining has spurred the return of live entertainment with bands now performing outside at bars and restaurants.

LIVE MUSIC ENHANCES OUTDOOR DINING

Leggett’s Sand Bar, 217 1st Ave., Manasquan will welcome back Mike Dalton on the patio and Rich Meyer in the Beer Garden on Friday, June 26. Both shows will begin at 5 p.m. so stop by and enjoy a night of great music, food and drinks. Outdoor dining will be offered daily on a first come, first serve basis. Follow Leggett’s on social media to stay up to date on upcoming live entertainment and outdoor dining details.

Donovan’s Reef, 1171 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright welcomes summer with outdoor dining and their tiki bar open. Day passes are available and open to the public. Donovan’s Reef has a full lineup of live entertainment. Stop by and support local music while enjoying drinks and dining outdoors. Upcoming performances include: Thursday, June 25, Moroccan Sheepherders from 6 to 10 p.m.; Friday, June 26, Guns 4 Hire from 6 to 10 p.m.; Beach Party with live DJ every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, June 27, Undisputed from 6 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 28, Shameless from 12 to 4 p.m. and Random Test Reggae from 4 to 8 p.m.; DJ Sway J every Monday 12 to 4 p.m. and DJ Chris Court every Monday night 6 to 10 p.m. and Tuesday, June 30, Cosmic Jerry from 6 to 10 p.m. Follow Donovan’s Reef on social media for all upcoming live music announcements.

Enjoy music, outdoor dining and the beach at Martell’s Tiki Bar, 308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach. On Thursday, June 25 enjoy the sounds of No Standards Trio. JP LaStella & Co. Trio will take the stage on Friday, June 26. Undisputed Duo will perform on Monday, June 29 and Mike Dalton Trio will perform on Tuesday, June 30. On Wednesday, July 1 enjoy Lefty Lucy Trio. All bands will be playing from 2 to 6 p.m. All tables and bar seating will be first come, first serve. Customers can also enjoy daily drink specials. Follow Martell’s Tiki Bar on social media to stay up to date on live entertainment and other offerings.

The orange umbrellas are up and that means 9th Ave Pier, 905 Route 35 South, Belmar is back with outdoor dining that is first come, first seating. Live entertainment has also returned to the pier. On Thursday, June 25 enjoy live music featuring the Steve Johnson Duo. Stay tuned for more live music line-ups by following 9th Ave Pier on social media.

MJ’s Bayville, 905 Bay Blvd., Bayville is open daily for outdoor dining and every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. DJ Giuseppe will be live on the outdoor stage playing the best songs ever from yesterday and today, motown to modern. Follow MJ’s Bayville on social media to stay up to date on their summer live music lineup. In addition, all seven MJ’s locations are open daily for outdoor dining and cannot wait to welcome you back.

Windward Tavern, 292 Princeton Ave., Brick Township has a new “Straight Outta Quarantine” Beer and Wine Garden for guests to enjoy. There are two outdoor seating areas, under the tent or on the patio, for dining with Windward Tavern’s full menu available as well as daily specials. Don’t miss out on the sounds of summer with Friday night live entertainment. On Friday, June 26 The Jersey SureCats will be appearing in the Beer and Wine Garden from 6 to 9 p.m. Stay up to date on more live music and daily offerings by following Windward Tavern on social media.

Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Ave., Lake Como is open daily for outdoor dining and cocktail table service and has added outdoor live entertainment back into the mix. This week’s lineup includes DJ Dave from 3 to 8 p.m. followed by Daddy O’Pocketful from 8 to 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 25. DJ Rob Busch will kick off Friday, June 26 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Changing Lanes Solo will also be performing from 5 to 9 p.m. DJ Mike Nice will take over at 9 p.m. On Saturday, June 27, DJ Dave will perform from 3 to 8 p.m. followed by DJ Billy Rebert at 9 p.m. on Sunday June 28th changing lanes Trio will perform from 3 to 7 p.m. and DJ Dave will also perform from 3 to 8 p.m. Stay up-to-date with all live entertainment and outdoor dining offerings at Bar Anticipation by following them on social media.

Delvetto’s Pizzeria & Pub, 3705 NJ-33, Neptune kicked off their lot tour last week with local live entertainment outside with food and drink specials in their new tiki lot area in front of the restaurant. The weekly lineup will be posted on Facebook each week so follow Delvetto’s on social media for additional information. On Thursday, June 25 enjoy Peter Horvath and Jerry Lardieri at 4 p.m. Happy hour on Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m. will feature Jay and Amy performing and A Pair of Shoez will continue the night of music with a performance at 8 p.m. On Friday, July 3 from 7 to 10 p.m., the band bliss. returns to Delvetto’s.

OUTDOOR DINING EVOLVES

In Monmouth and Ocean counties outdoor dining is evolving daily as restaurants adhere to CDC regulations and guidelines and new phases of opening continue to be rolled out. Stay up to date with your local restaurants and bars to see their current offerings including live entertainment. For more outdoor dining locations checkout the Takeout Guide listings in this issue.

DINING IN THE STREET

While many restaurants have been creative in finding ways to offer outdoor dining and have transformed their parking lots into dining rooms, some towns have implemented pedestrian-only hours certain weeknights to shut down streets and allow restaurants who may not have ample outdoor dining space to take their tables to the street.

On Wednesday and Thursday nights in Manasquan, the borough launched pedestrian-only hours from 6 to 9 p.m. in which South Street to Route 71 will be closed to vehicle traffic. During this time, restaurants will bring their tables to the street to offer outdoor dining to guests. This outdoor street dining began last week in Manasquan and will continue until Sept. 17. Retail businesses will also stay open late so people can shop local and enjoy the pedestrian-only area. For more information, visit manasquan-nj.gov/5-star-covid-information-hub.

ReOpen Asbury Park’s Dining and Retail Expansion plan is shutting down streets to through traffic and parking from Thursdays at 3 p.m. to Sundays at 7 p.m. to allow for the expansion of dining and retail. The street closures are Cookman Ave. from Main St. to Bangs Ave., Emory St. from Bangs Ave. to Summerfield Ave. and Mattison Ave. from Bond St. to Emory St. Tables for outdoor dining can be expanded into the streets during these times. All outdoor activities in these areas must end by 10 p.m. each night. Visit the cityofasburypark.com/reopen for more information.

Red Bank’s Reopening Assistance Guidelines brought to action by the Borough of Red Bank, Red Bank River Center and Red Bank Business Alliance include the opening of Outdoor Business Street Plazas. The Broad Street Outdoor Business Street Plaza will be from West Front St. [South] to Wallace St. [North] and will take place from Thursdays at 4 p.m. to Saturdays at 10 p.m. The Monmouth Street Outdoor Business Street Plaza will be from Maple Ave. [East] to Broad St. [West] and will take place on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on Red Bank’s outdoor dining plans, visit redbanknj.org.