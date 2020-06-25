Governor to release school reopening plan on Friday

TRENTON — The state’s long-awaited plans for reopening schools in September will be released on Friday, June 26, Gov. Phil Murphy announced at his daily news briefing Thursday.

The governor had ordered schools across the state to close in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and students switched to remote learning to finish the school year.

“This guidance has been in the works for weeks, and will take into account the many differences which exist among our schools and education communities — whether they be geographic, demographic or economic — and acknowledge that there is no one-size-fits-all guidance that can be applied to every school and every district,” Gov. Murphy said.

“While this guidance will have clear standards to be followed in every district to ensure the safety of everyone in our school facilities, individual district superintendents and boards of education, working with their school communities, will be given flexibility to ensure an implementation strategy that best works for their specific needs, and which recognizes and respects the unique characteristics of each of our districts,” he said.

New Jersey Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet will attend Friday’s news briefing at 1 p.m. to discuss the school reopening plan, the governor said. Mr. Repollet will depart his state position on Aug. 1 to become president of Kean University.

State health officials reported Thursday that New Jersey has had 170,196 positive coronavirus cases since the outbreak began four months ago, with 406 new cases reported overnight.

The state reported probable COVID-19 deaths for the first time on Thursday, with a statewide total of 14,872 fatalities, which adds 1,854 probable virus deaths to 13,018 confirmed virus deaths.

