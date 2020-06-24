Rosemary Eileen Lynch

By
Star News Group Staff
-
34 views

Rosemary Eileen Lynch, 57, loving sister, daughter, niece, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly of heart disease at her home in Jersey City on Friday, June 19, 2020

Rosemary was born on August 31, 1962 to Thomas and Rosemary G. [Gotsch] Lynch in Neptune. A native of the Jersey Shore, she grew up in