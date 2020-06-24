Outdoor dining rolled out in Lake Como

LAKE COMO — The first week of outdoor dining has run smoothly according to Lake Como Mayor Kevin Higgins. The borough has three establishments offering outdoor dining services including Bar Anticipation, Joe’s Surf Shack and McCann’s Tavern.

“Outdoor dining is going very well,” Mr. Higgins said. “I am really impressed with the compliance by the owners. They’ve been doing a really good job with staying with the guidelines the town has put out for them.”

Gov. Phil Murphy has released the date for indoor dining, at 25 percent capacity, to start July 2. The new indoor date may help places like Joe’s Surf Shack in Lake Como, that are located in a residential area.

“Because Joe’s Surf Shack is in a residential area, that was a worry. But it’s good that we have it cut off at 10 p.m.,” the mayor said.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to open up indoors for longer in the future with indoor dining,” he added.

Bar Anticipation, which borders the Lake Como and Belmar borough lines, is not in a residential area, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. McCann’s Tavern is on Main Street in Lake Como.

BOROUGH SEES BUSY WEEKEND

Mayor Higgins said the borough usually doesn’t see a lot of action from Memorial Day Weekend until early July. But this isn’t a “normal summer.”

“Last weekend was a little slow. If this was a normal summer, we wouldn’t be having conversations until July,” he said. “Since this is a new time, these weekends have been very busy. We had the normal amount of house parties and people hanging out.”

There are the normal policing issues being had, he said, including monitoring the occasional house party.

“Our community policing program is active. And we’ll address those issues as they come,” the mayor said.

Mayor Higgins said the start to this summer is unprecedented, and issues may be heightened.

“There are always issues. This year, they are just heightened,” he said. “The public is just keenly aware of them because people were locked up for nothing for two months.”

