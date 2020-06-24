Murphy: Arcades, museums, aquariums, libraries, bowling alleys may open July 2

TRENTON — Even more venues will be permitted to open up in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Museums, aquariums, libraries and indoor recreation facilities, including boardwalk arcades, batting cages, shooting ranges and bowling alleys, may open on Thursday, July 2. Those are in addition to boardwalk rides, water parks, outdoor amusement parks and playgrounds that may open July 2, as announced on Monday. The governor had previously announced that racetracks and Atlantic City casinos also will be permitted to open on July 2.

The venues will have 25 percent capacity limits and requirements for wearing face masks, social distancing and heightened sanitation to be set forth by the state Department of Health.

“Wearing a mask at indoor activities is required. This is not a polite suggestion. It is a requirement,” the governor said. ”When indoors, you must keep your mouth and nose covered, except if you’re sitting down at a table to eat or drink, for religious purposes, or your personal health requires it.”

“Wearing a face mask is proven to help protect others around you,” he said. “It is a proven measure for further slowing the spread.”

Not included in Wednesday’s announcement are indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, performing arts centers, concert halls and nightclubs, which must remain closed. Gyms and fitness centers also will remain closed, although individual training sessions will be allowed by appointment only.

Travelers from virus hot spots to quarantine

The governor also announced that travelers arriving in New Jersey from states where the coronavirus is spiking are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. He made the announcement during a joint video appearance with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

The measure currently applies to travelers from nine states where COVID-19 cases are surging: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, Texas.

“Ours was the most impacted state in the region and among the most impacted in the entire world. We welcome everyone to New Jersey but we ask you to join us in our shared sacrifice to keep ourselves moving in the right direction,” Gov. Murphy said.

“We’ve been clobbered by this virus. No region in this country has paid a bigger price,” he said. “This is a smart thing to do. We have taken our people, these three states, to hell and back.”

He said the three states have “crushed the curves of new cases and numbers of residents in hospitals … We’ve significantly lowered rates of transmission, put in some of the nation’s best testing protocols and we are emerging from this stronger. In fact, our three states are among only four listed by researchers at Covid Act Now as being close to containing this virus.”

