School board addresses topic of social injustice

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant School District is opening a discussion on social injustice.

During the June 22 Regular Business Meeting of the Board of Education, members discussed the formation of a new diversity club and other teams within the school district to address the topic and concerns of students, faculty and parents, in an effort to create an “environment that respects people of all races, ethnic backgrounds, religious beliefs, sexual orientation and gender.”

According to officials, the district’s Affirmative Action Teams are working with the Central Office Administration to revise the district’s Comprehensive Equity Plan to ensure our curriculum provides more opportunities to address racism and social injustice.

“We are continuing our work on equity and racism and social justice. A couple weeks ago on June 4 I sent out a letter to start this discussion with parents and their students on their end and we are starting that discussion on our end,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said.

“The Affirmative Action Teams convened last week to work on a comprehensive plan and to really start developing some things that we can start using better in the classrooms and we’re going to get some training involved in there.

“Each school will have an equity team and we’re going to have grade level teams review the curriculum and guidelines from our comprehensive plan to see how we can incorporate them into the curriculum better.”

