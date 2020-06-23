Police: Please, lock your car doors

BRIELLE — Following the burglary of 23 unlocked vehicles and the theft of two more from borough neighborhoods last week, the Brielle Police Department is reminding residents to lock car doors to prevent theft.

Councilman Frank Garuzzo shared the message from Chief of Police Gary Olsen during the council meeting Monday night.

“We must urge our residents, as always, to please lock your cars,” Mr. Garuzzo said. “Take your personal belongings inside the house, lock the doors, don’t leave the keys or anything of value in the car.

“The majority of, if not all, of the occurrences could have been avoided, had people just locked their cars,” he continued, referring to the thefts that occurred late Sunday, June 14, and in the early morning hours of Monday, June 15.

