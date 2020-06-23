Karin Sclafani

Karin Sclafani, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Karin was born in Tegernsee, a small village near Munich, Germany on February 17, 1939. She spent her childhood between her beautiful lakeside home and her grandmother’s farm at the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, caring for the animals