Karin Sclafani, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Karin was born in Tegernsee, a small village near Munich, Germany on February 17, 1939. She spent her childhood between her beautiful lakeside home and her grandmother’s farm at the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, caring for the animals
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)