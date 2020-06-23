Jeanne M. Dunne

Jeanne M. Dunne [Herres], 87, of Mantoloking, passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Jeanne was born on April 28, 1933, in Plainfield where she met her future husband Thomas Dunne. After marriage, Tom and Jeanne settled in North Plainfield to raise their family and later split their time between Mantoloking and Singer