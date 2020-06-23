James E. McKearney Jr., 83, passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune.

Born July 30, 1936 in Rahway, NJ to James E. and Mary McKearney, he lived in Manasquan for the past 25 years.

James was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School, South Amboy [1954] and received a bachelors