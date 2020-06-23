Esther L. Koval, 99, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation in Shrewsbury.

Esther was born in Jersey City on July 29, 1920 to parents Nicholas and Margrethe Peterson. As a child, Esther and her family moved to South Royalton Vermont where she grew up on