Borough holds first readings on two ordinances

AVON-BY-THE-SEA – The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea held first readings for two ordinances, one regarding construction work and the other regarding nonconforming uses and structures at Monday, June 22’s commissioners meeting.

The first ordinance introduced at Monday’s meeting has laid out guidelines for commercial construction, as well as property owners performing ordinary maintenance.

Commercial contractor work can be done between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday except on public holidays. Those holidays include New Year’s, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. On Saturday’s work can be done from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays except between June 15 and Labor Day.

Individual property owners are permitted to perform ordinary maintenance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday except on public holidays such as: New Year’s, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The second ordinance to have it’s first reading held at Monday’s meeting regarded nonconforming uses and structures on buildings throughout the borough.

If this ordinance were to be passed, it would allow repairs and maintenance work to be made to keep a structure in sound condition and allow work to be made to a nonconforming structure or a structure containing a nonconforming use as long as the nonconforming use isn’t enlarged, extended or increased without visiting the planning board.

Any improvement to a seasonal nonconforming use that would alter the seasonal nature of the use would also require approval to the planning board.

