BOE hears report on learning goals progress

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Superintendent John Spalthoff delivered a goal update to the school board on Monday night, reporting Spring Lake Heights School reached certain goalposts despite its closure in March due to the novel coronavirus.

The superintendent’s talking points included demand for the 2020-2021 preschool program.

“Both programs are at capacity for 2021, which makes me proud,” Mr. Spalthoff said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The superintendent also discussed the school’s ongoing push for an enhanced math curriculum, which has temporarily slowed due to the coronavirus: That initiative’s status quo effectively remains unchanged since March, according to Mr. Spalthoff, with the exception a “math interventionist” hired for the coming academic year.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.