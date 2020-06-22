Murphy: Casinos, racetracks may reopen on July 2

TRENTON — Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, New Jersey will allow horse racetracks and Atlantic City’s casinos to welcome gamblers back inside on Thursday, July 2, at 25 percent capacity; and restaurants will be allowed to seat indoor diners, also at 25 percent capacity.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the decision Monday, and said that detailed health and safety protocols guidance will be released within the next several days.

“If any visitor refuses to comply with our simple safeguards, they’ll be escorted out. We’re not going to tolerate any knuckleheads trying to ruin it for those who wish to enjoy themselves responsibly,” the governor said.

He also announced that effective Monday, June 22, the limit on outdoor gatherings will increase from 100 to 250 persons maximum, while there still is no limit for outdoor religious or political activities. Indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of capacity – but cannot exceed 100 persons total.

Casinos, dine-in restaurants, movie theaters and gyms were ordered shut on March 17 following the coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey.

Several casinos already have formulated plans for social distancing, such as requiring face masks and placing Plexiglas barriers between staff and players, when they reopen.

The Hard Rock Atlantic City casino, for example, will use thermal imaging to take the temperature of all workers and guests entering the property, and has put together a team of 100 employees to deep clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces including chips.

Gov. Murphy has been gradually easing restrictions as the daily numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in New Jersey have decreased since the mid-April peak.

“We’ve come down 85% or more among key datasets since the peak. Over just the past two weeks, we’ve seen further declines of at least 40%,” he said.

He cautioned, however, that New Jersey “will hit pause on our current plan” to reopen should the numbers start to tick up again, and he pointed to several viral videos showing “bars, beaches and boardwalks where people let their hair down too much” over the weekend, without social distance and without wearing face masks.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

