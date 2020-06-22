Matthew Brian Warren

By
Star News Group Staff
-
18 views
Matthew Brian Warren, 33, died suddenly Monday June 15th at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.
 
He was born and raised in Wall Township, graduating from Wall High School in 2005. In 2010 he received his BA in Communications from Cabrini College in Radnor, Pennsylvania and began working in the field of structured