Boat catches fire in Barnegat Bay

MANTOLOKING — A boat caught fire Sunday afternoon in Barnegat Bay south of the Mantoloking Bridge, according to the U. S. Coast Guard.

According to Petty Officer Jorge Gonzalez, two individuals were rescued from the burning vessel by Manasquan and Waretown Fire Department personnel who responded to the scene.

The identities of those rescued were not immediately available, Officer Gonzalez said.

The Coast Guard established a perimeter around the scene to keep other boaters safe.





