Two Antrim students win Caring Awards

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The G. Harold Antrim Elementary School guidance office has recognized two students who have been kind and caring to their classmates, teachers, friends and families, all while spreading a message of compassion in their school.

Every year, the Ocean County Personnel and Guidance Association gives out Caring Awards to students who are humane, kind and postively impact their school communities.

This year in Point Pleasant Beach, eighth-grader Matilda Ventresca and fourth-grader Ella Simunovich were honored with the awards on Thursday, June 11, surrounded by staff and their families outside their homes.

According to Antrim’s school guidance counselor Darlene Kuzloski, both students represented a larger message taught in Point Pleasant Beach.

“The theme at Antrim is ‘Treat others the way you want to be treated’ emphasizing the importance of qualities like empathy and compassion in school and in the world,” said Ms. Kuzloski.

“As Antrim’s school counselor, I feel that learning to be kind is equally if not more important than any academic subject,” she said. “I am trying to make the point that all our students are learning important skills of getting along with others despite having differences and the joy of spreading love and kindness to all human beings.”

She said once a year, the fourth grade teachers and eighth grade teachers select a student who stands out with those qualities.

“These students took the lead in many of our social and emotional school-wide activities such as Respect Week, Start with Hello Week, The Great Kindness Challenge and No One Eats Alone Day,” said Ms. Kuzloski.

“We’re so happy that we can give these awards to these students because that shows that they are really spreading kindness to others,” she said.

The guidance office was glad to recognize Matilda and Ella, according to Ms. Kuzloski, especially during such a tough school year for all of the school’s students.

