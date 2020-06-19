Rotary Club donates $1K, gift cards to EMS squad

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club delivered special donations to the Point Boro EMS Squad this week, and it also announced the recipients of its annual scholarship awards.

On May 15, members of the club met with the local first response officials at their headquarters on Beaver Dam Road to present them with a $1,000 donation as well as gift cards to local establishments.

“At the end of the Rotarian year, we have an installation and our outgoing president usually buys his or her board gifts,” President Mary Guetzlaff said. “This year in lieu of gifts, I decided to give a donation to the EMS and we gave them $1,000.

“After mentioning to the mayor [Robert Sabosik] ‘what else could we do for them?’ he thought about food and things like that so I reached out to my friend who is an EMT and he said the [responders] like gift cards so we went to our local merchants and we bought them 58 gift cards.”

Chief Andrew J. Welsh called the donation “an amazing gift to the membership.”

“The squad received a $1,000 check as well as numerous gift cards from local businesses to be given out to the membership,” he said. “This time of support really shows what a great town we live in and gives the membership the boost to keep going even when the odds seem against us.

“The funds will be used to support ongoing EMS operations at the squad. I am always humbled by the generosity of the residents and business owners in the town.”

