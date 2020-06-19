Restaurants, retailers get an opening boost

BAY HEAD — Borough streets were a hub of activity this week as local restaurants and businesses welcomed patrons back to their establishments.

Monday was a joyous occasion for local eatery owners as they launched their outside dining services, albeit with some precautionary measures in place to ensure the health and well-being of guests and employees.

“It has been really nice to see people. This is our sixth year at this location and it was very reassuring … hearing people telling us ‘we can’t wait till you guys open up,’” said Tom Walls, of Dune Grass Cafe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re open just on weekends in the wintertime and we have inside and outside seating normally, it is split two-thirds outside and a third inside, and when this hit our last day was March 15 … at that time we basically shut down the restaurant and we just stayed closed.”

One of the goals for the cafe is to recoup some of the loss it has seen throughout the last several months.

“We finally opened back up on Mother’s Day weekend and began takeout and curbside pickup … 90 percent of the transactions we have done over the phone,” Mr. Walls said.

“It was very frustrating when we opened. The weather seemed to be really nice but we were really quiet. From May and the first two weeks of June we’re off probably 75 percent from what we did last year.”

According to Mr. Walls, the week has seen a good start in bringing a sense of normalcy back to the cafe and its patrons and workers.

“Monday was our first day and it’s been going well. We have 40 seats inside that we can’t use and we probably have 25 or so less seats outside than what we had last year because of the social distancing, but our numbers are significantly up to what they were prior to this,” he said.

“It is so strange, even with our employees, not to give a hug to somebody or shake their hands or give them an embrace of some sort … but it has been really exciting for us to come back and see people because customers after a period of time turn into friends and it is nice to see everything go on.”

Local retailers and other non-essential businesses are also excitedly welcoming shoppers back into their stores after months.

“Everyone is super excited to come in and everyone has been saying how they’ve been saving up money for when they come back in to support small businesses,” said Maie Vaga, of Noon Design Shop. “It has been a huge comment of our customers of just wanting to shop local and just support small businesses in that way.

“When we were closed we definitely had more online shoppers and now that we are open that has quieted down but people were reaching out and wanting to buy gift cards and stuff while we were closed to help support us through the time.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.