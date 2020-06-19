Murphy: Shopping mall interior stores may reopen June 29

TRENTON — Indoor portions of retail shopping malls will be permitted to reopen to the public on Monday, June 29, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced.

“Malls are an undeniable part of New Jersey culture, and we want these businesses to get back up and running in a safe, responsible manner,” Gov. Murphy said.

Retail businesses located inside malls must comply with the health and safety rules set forth in the previous executive order allowing downtown shops to open. These include 50 percent capacity limits, 6-foot social distancing, the wearing of face masks and extra sanitation measures.

Restaurants inside malls are restricted to offering takeout or delivery services and outside seating only.

Valet parking, vending machines, stroller rentals and communal seating and play areas are not permitted. Entertainment and recreational businesses at malls including gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks and arcades also must remain closed.

