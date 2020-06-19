Historic Village at Allaire to reopen on June 27

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village at Allaire will begin welcoming visitors back the weekend of June 27 after being shut for three months due to the pandemic.

“While we have reduced our season due to COVID-19, we have made some changes and have incredible plans in place, from our ‘Best on the Jersey Shore’ flea markets to our 1830s immersive village activities that you’ve come to know and love,” according to a news release.

Face masks will be required for entry into the historic buildings. They will be available for purchase at the admissions table and at the General Store.

For the first time, the historic village will be charging admission fees, which are $5 via Eventbrite and $7 at the gate. Children age 3 and under are free.

“While the decision to charge admission did not come lightly for us, we did definitely align ourselves regarding cost with other local experiences and cultural attractions for families,” Executive Director Hance Sitkus said. “Allaire will not be able to hold the large fund-raising events that attracted thousands of people that used to be the primary source of revenue to operate and keep the village open. We have had to adopt a traditional museum business operating model in order to try and survive with the current environment.

“The idea of purchasing for time slots also ensures that we can operate a safe environment without getting overcrowded. Each time slot has a certain amount of tickets available. This was part of the COVID-19 plan that was submitted to the state Park Service so we could get permission to re-open. We thank you for your understanding and support,” Mr. Sitkus said.

Museum membership will be offered to allow for unlimited general admission for a period of one year.

The Historic Village of Allaire is located within Allaire State Park at 4263 Atlantic Ave. in Wall Township.

The village is a nonprofit museum where visitors can experience history through hands-on activities. It is the site of the 19th century factory town known as the Howell Iron Works, which contained a blast furnace, mills, carpentry and blacksmith shops, a bakery, a boarding house, a school, a church, a general store with a post office and workers’ home. Iron produced there was shipped by wagon and steamship to New York City to produce steam engines.

