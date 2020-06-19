Chalk the Walk celebrates eighth-grade class

POINT PLEASANT — Several Memorial Middle School parents “chalked the walk” recently to recognize Point Pleasant School District’s graduating eighth-graders.

Last week, positive messages and other words of encouragement colored the walkways outside the school, recognizing and celebrating the achievements of the students.

“They did a beautiful job,” Lauren Mattei, class adviser, said. “They just wanted another way to celebrate their child being promoted to high school and they thought it would be a great idea to get out there and write some little messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They got together and each took a square around the school and wrote a little message to their child … and it came out really great.”

“Reach for the stars,” “We are so proud of you,” and “Way to Go class of 2020,” were some of the many messages that colored the walkways that the eighth-graders were able to see as they rode or walked around the school campus throughout the week.

“I teach in Spring Lake Heights and we do that [Chalk the Walk] in the beginning of the year to welcome the students back,” said organizer Cindy Harrison.

“There was an eighth-grade parent page that was started on Facebook with things going back and forth about what we can do since the kids weren’t getting the end of the year activities, like their beach day and their end-of-year barbeque, [that] they usually get to do, because of all the social distancing that is in place.

“I brought this idea up and they got creative with it … it was about making it fun for them and a little bit more memorable than just the virtual stuff that the school was able to do,” she said.

According to Ms. Harrison, upward of 50 families participated in the Chalk the Walk, while many more took part in another initiative to provide each graduating eighth-grader with a special gift.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.