Borough beaches will officially open Saturday

LAVALLETTE — Starting Saturday, June 20, the borough will open its beaches for the summer season with lifeguards on duty and badges required.

For the time being, the borough will keep social distancing measures in place on the beach and boardwalk. Visitors are asked to abide by keeping a six-foot distance between one another.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and the Fourth of July.

After June 20, beach badges must be worn at all times while visitors are on both ocean and bay beaches and must be visible on the front of the bathing suit, officials say.

Seasonal, weekly and daily badges can be purchased at the Little League concession building at the corner of Jersey City and Baltimore avenues behind the Upper Shores County Library.

The badge fees are as follows:

Season badges: $50, $20 for seniors

Weekly [Saturday to Saturday]: $35

Daily: $12

No charge for children under the age of 12.

No charge for all disabled veterans of any military service and all military service personnel on active duty status.

The borough’s boardwalk is open for walking and jogging. Social distancing is required. A new borough rule this year bans bikes on the boardwalk because of social distancing.

A parking sticker is required for vehicles parked in municipal parking lots on the bayfront. Car stickers are $10 and are available at the beach badge office.

On-street parking is on a first-come, first-served basis on the side streets and the ocean blocks, according to the borough. Residential parking is set in certain areas designated by sign and by permit only. There is also two-hour parking along Route 35. The borough’s handicap-accessible spots are on several streets, with most being on Trenton, New York, Philadelphia and President avenues.

A separate parking sticker is required for boat trailers parked in any of the municipal parking lots. Trailer permits are $50 and are available at the beach badge office.

