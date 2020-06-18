Spring Lake Recreation announces summer activities

SPRING LAKE — Spring Lake Recreation Department announced that the annual summer recreation program will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, however other activities are planned for borough children.

The department is still planning to hold Pee Wee Recreation for children ages three to five. The program will run from July 6 until Aug. 7 at the gazebo at Potter Park between Mercer and Warren avenues.

Typically the program is held indoors at the train station, however, Director of Parks and Recreation Kathy Heine said all recreation camps will be held outdoors this year.

The program for three- and four-year-olds [$200] will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. The program for five-year-olds [$250] will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m.

Registration is available online via Community Pass for residents only. A waitlist will be available for nonresidents if the program is not at capacity, which is 25 children for each age group.

In years past, five-year-olds were included in the recreation program for older children, however Ms. Heine said due to the cancellation of the program they will be included in the pee wee group.

The program is run by H.W. Mountz preschool teacher Nancy Ritchey and five counselors. Children will be divided into small groups and stay with their counselor for the entirety of the day.

In compliance with state guidelines, children will have their temperatures taken upon arrival to camp each day.

Staff members will be wearing masks as well as gloves when necessary, and will maintain social distancing with the campers. Ms. Heine added that plenty of hand sanitizer will be available and children will be provided with their own supplies needed for their program [e.g., crayons, glue sticks].

