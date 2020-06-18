SGE to have live graduation after exceptional school year

SEA GIRT — Wrapping up a school year for the books, Sea Girt Elementary [SGE] Superintendent Rick Papera said the school will be having an in-person ceremony on July 9, giving this year’s eighth-grade class some normalcy after all.

“We’re going to have a live graduation ceremony on the ninth, weather cooperating,” he said. “As normal as it can be is the plan. I think it’s good for the kids. It’s what they need.”

After seeing a majority of the students return to school property to gather their personal belongings and return supplies, Mr. Papera noticed some eighth-graders with a “defeated” look on their face.

“Some of them are done, realistically. We had them here the other day for picking up supplies and some of them are pretty done. It’s the weirdest school year,” he said.

Mr. Papera said SGE shared “a real sense of community” getting through the unprecedented school year with the surroundings of COVID-19.

“I think we did a good job. The teachers and kids did a great job in terms of a bad situation,” he said. “They really came together. They showed some real resilience and flexibility in terms of that. They didn’t quit on it, and they kept coming. I’m proud of them. They shared a real sense of community.”

