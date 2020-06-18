Library plans curbside pickup, virtual programming

SEA GIRT — When the Sea Girt Library formally announced plans to reopen on Monday, director Lisa Luke and staff were already getting phone calls and emails from library patrons eager to start getting back to normal.

“We used the time to finalize our routine, and we feel very comfortable with it … and our patrons should as well,” Ms. Luke said, adding the library will be open Monday through Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Patrons can call or email the library with requests, and they can call the library directly to see what’s on the shelves and available. The library can be reached at 732-449-1099 or by email at seagirtlibrary@gmail.com.

“We have always loved matching people with books, so even when people email and ask for a book that is not currently available, we will share what is available in the genres they like,” the library director said.

Patrons are asked to pick up their items within two days of the requests, Ms. Luke said.

“To protect our workers, we have one person who works at the computer, one person who pulls books from the shelves and one person who wipes the items with a disinfecting wipe, bags them and calls the patrons to let them know they are ready for pickup,” Ms. Luke said of the process, adding that the library will offer delivery of items for those local.

The pickup process is just as simple and straight-forward for eager patrons, Ms. Luke described.

“For the pickup process, we ask that people pull up along the curb to the building and either call us to say they are there or tap on the window then return to their car,” she said. “We will bring the bag of items to the car.”

The reopening of the library is part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s reopening outline as the state creeps back into finding a new normalcy amidst the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that when the governor allows libraries to admit patrons into the building there will also be restrictions attached,” she said. “In addition to whatever restrictions are mandated, we are planning to set aside appointment times for at-risk individuals to visit us one at a time to browse the shelves at the beginning of each day we’re open.”

Ms. Luke said those plans will be set when the governor and the state releases more information.

The library’s youngest customer base still has plenty to utilize without the library being fully reopened.

Ms. Luke said all of the children’s programs, including story times with Miss Katy, are going to continue to be offered virtually.

“We’ll continue with the weekly baby/toddler and preschool story times recorded by Miss Katy, our children’s librarian,” she said, adding that the community-loved library also recorded the all-time family classic “Charlotte’s Web.” All 11 recordings of the book, which include a pair of chapters in each recording, will be available via link until June 30. Access the link via the borough’s website.

Links and information for virtual programs are always listed on the borough’s website and shared on the library’s social media outlets.

Summer reading clubs at the library are going virtual as well, she said. Forms for children to fill out after they complete their respective books are also on the borough website. The forms can be returned later on in the summer for prizes, she added.

A special kickoff celebration for ScienceTellers with a recorded program Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress is to come with the link available through Aug. 31.

