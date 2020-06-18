BRADLEY BEACH — Restaurants in the borough began to slowly come back to life Monday, the first day eating establishments were allowed to seat customers outside.

Wait staff wearing face masks and gloves tended to customers who were excited to have a chance to return to normalcy after three months sheltering at home and ordering take-out from local eateries.

“It feels great and it’s great to see the employees back working. They enjoy working together, so it’s good seeing smiles on their faces. Everyone seems to be having a good time, even though it’s work,” Tom McGill, the owner of D’Arcy’s Tavern, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is not enough to keep local restaurants alive indefinitely — only full indoor service will allow that, restaurant owners say — it is a start.

D’Arcy’s Tavern on Main Street has been planning for weeks to expand its outdoor seating area, setting up a large tent in the parking lot to keep out the elements, and setting up picnic tables and a bar for patrons. On Monday morning, at 9 a.m., D’Arcy’s welcomed its first customers back.

“We feel so happy to support the local restaurants. I am hoping that everyone is still here when we open [completely] again and we don’t lose all these businesses, I really do,” said Lou Guarini, who was one of the first diners at D’Arcy’s Tavern on Monday morning.

He sat at a table with six other diners, talking about the lifting of the restrictions and the slow road back to normal life after the health crisis.

Diners did not seem fazed by the persistent coronavirus, which has infected more than 167,000 and killed more than 12,000 throughout the state.

“We did our part. We did what we needed to do,” said Gail Guarini when asked if she was nervous.

For some, Monday was “liberating.”

“I feel like I was released from the London Tower,” said Paul Ebert.

Other eateries in Bradley Beach have had to get clever as they aim to make up for the loss of indoor seating.

The Perfect Perk Cafe, on Main Street, opened up its usual outdoor seating area and closed down two parking spaces to put additional seating.

The Elbow Room, also on Main Street, announced on its Facebook page that it would be open for outdoor seating starting Monday evening.

Vic’s Italian Restaurant has opened its limited outdoor patio area to customers on Tuesday through Sunday.

For some restaurants in Bradley Beach, all did not go according to plan. The Buttered Biscuit, on Main Street, expected to reopen Monday morning but was unable to. Originally, owners submitted their cafe license, which allows eating establishments to open up for outdoor seating, in March. They were unaware that a new application was needed due to the pandemic, and were forced to close their seating early on Monday.

“I basically had to ask my customers to leave. It was horrifying,” Elizabeth McAlister, co-owner of The Buttered Biscuit, said, adding that she thought that communication between businesses and the borough could be improved. She also said that the borough had sent her an email last week but she was unaware that the email was to fill out a new application.

“It just feels that it should have been handled better,” she added.

After submitting a new application to the borough, The Buttered Biscuit was allowed to reopen to outdoor seating on Tuesday.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.