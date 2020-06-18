Outdoor Dining: Now Open

Outdoor dining is back and while it’s different than ever, coming together with family or friends to dine outdoors has ignited a start to some sense of normalcy in the community. Restaurants across Monmouth and Ocean counties opened their patios and outdoor dining sections to customer excitement on June 15. While adhering to CDC and state guidelines to keep everyone safe, restaurants have been rolling out the first phase of outdoor dining. The time has finally come to go out to eat again, so spend time dining outdoors at your favorite local restaurant because they cannot wait to serve you.

OUTDOOR DINING RETURNS

Brando’s Citi Cucina, 162 Main St., Asbury Park, is open daily for outside seating from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Call 732-774-2222 for reservations. Guests can enjoy a spacious and vibrant outdoor dining scene. Visit brandosnj.com or follow Brando’s Citi Cucina on social media for additional information.

Marina Grille, 905 River Rd., Belmar is open for outdoor dining on the deck and they can’t wait to have you back. Reservations are recommended during this time. Guests may only be seated in groups of 8 or less. Please call the restaurant at 732-894-3211 to book your table. They are unable to take reservations via their website. The outdoor dining lunch and dinner menu are both available on their website. Visit marinagrillenj.com for more information.

Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Ave., Lake Como is open daily for outdoor dining and cocktail table service and is strictly adhering to all Department of Health guidelines including the social distancing guidelines. Bar A has set up a new cocktail and beer garden known as its Summer Stage location and volleyball courts. That area will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for sit down cocktail and beer service. Other outdoor dining sections will also be available. All customers must wear masks unless and until seated. Masks are not required once you are sitting with your party. For the complete Bar A Covid-19 Operation Guidelines, visit bar-a.com.

Squan Tavern, 15 Broad St., Manasquan is open for outdoor dining Tuesday through Sunday. Tables will be seated on a first come, first serve basis with no reservations at this time. Table seating will be staged from outside under the main awning. There will be laminated “touchless” menus that will have a QR code linked to their menu. Visit them online at squantavern.com or facebook.com/squantavern for additional information.

The Salty Whale & Guest House, 390 East Main St., Manasquan is open for outdoor table service and will be featuring live entertainment. The establishment is strictly enforcing all state and local guidelines. A mask is required to enter the property. Live entertainment for this weekend will be Tom Vincent on Friday, June 19 from 5 to 9 p.m., Wall Nutz on Saturday, June 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Pat Roddy on Sunday, June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m.The menu, weekly specials and additional information is available online at thesaltywhale.com.

Patio Bar, 101 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach is open for outdoor dining, which is the establishment’s favorite kind of dining. Patio Bar is unable to take reservations at this time. Outdoor dining will be walk-ins only and seating will be first come, first serve. The outdoor dining menu is available online at patiobarnj.com.

Red’s Lobster Pot, 57 Inlet Dr., Point Pleasant Beach is open for full service dockside dining and the restaurant is so excited to have you join them again. Tables are for full service only and reservations are required. No tables will be available for takeout customers. Reservations may be booked online through Resy or on their website, redslobsterpot.com. Red’s Lobster ensures they are doing absolutely everything they can to ensure the customers safety as well as the safety of their employees. Visit their website for the Dockside Dining Menu and follow them on social media for additional information and dockside dining protocols.

Proving Ground Waterfront Dining, 56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands is open for outdoor lunch, dinner, drinks, fire pits and brunch on the patio. Proving Ground has crafted a special summer menu so guests can enjoy delectable local eats while dining outside on the waterfront patio or to-go. For menus and additional information, visit theprovingground.com or follow them on social media.

MORE OFFERINGS

Restaurants all over Monmouth and Ocean counties debuted their new outdoor dining areas and plans during the course of this past week. Make sure to stay up to date with all the restaurants in your area to receive more information about their guidelines and protocols. Check out the listings in this week’s Takeout Guide for more restaurants now offering outdoor dining.