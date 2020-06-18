Night & Day Magazine’s Dining Guide is out now

Outdoor dining is back in a big way

The launch of outdoor dining has created some excitement this week as diners venture out to their favorite eateries for some delicious food and drink under the sun and stars.

Restaurateurs have worked hard to create parking lot dining experiences that have enjoyable ambience while dining out. There are so many success stories! Diners are leaving parking lot tents with full bellies and smiles on their faces.

In order to help you take advantage of these unique outdoor dining opportunities, we’ve added outdoor dining details to our take out and delivery listings. Now, you have more options when it comes to dining. We’ve used various resources to compile information on take out, delivery and outdoor dining.

Each week the listings are updated and shared online. If you would like to receive it automatically in your inbox every Thursday, click here and add your email address to our list.

If you see any information that is missing or needs correcting, please email news@ndmag.com with the information.

Enjoy finding your own “Top Picks” when you dine out this week!