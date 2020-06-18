Manasquan School District discusses back-to-school plans, summer instruction

MANASQUAN — School may be out for the summer, but the Manasquan School District is working to ensure students return to a safe and secure environment in September.

The district developed a comprehensive plan in April, which focused on the end-of-school-year closing as well as plans for reopening in September and what needs to be done over the summer.

During Tuesday night’s virtual board of education meeting, Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan and administrators gave an update on the “return to school roadmap” as it relates to facilities and security, technology, instruction, wellness and school operations.

In regard to facilities and security, School Business Administrator Pete Crawley said the district has ordered six months worth of disinfectant and cleaning supplies for the 2020-21 school year in anticipation of possible supply shortages.

The district is also in the process of procuring personal protective equipment, non-contact thermometers, high grade air filters, HEPA-rated air scrubbers and visual aids to promote social distancing.

Mr. Crawley added that all custodial and grounds staff have received training and certification in COVID-19 maintenance and cleaning protocols, and staff will be alerted of any changes or updates to guidelines.

