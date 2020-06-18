Influx of people, parking in Lake Como

LAKE COMO — A combination of welcoming weather and reopened dining establishments brought an influx of visitors to the borough in recent days, said Lake Como Mayor Kevin Higgins, adding that it was a sign of good things to come.

“This weekend was probably our first crazy weekend,” Mr. Higgins said.

The borough lifted parking restrictions last weekend, which freed spaces up for visitors.

“We saw a major influx of parking in town. We also had 18th Avenue parking, which normally is a no-parking area,” he said. “I think people are just frustrated about not being able to be somewhere.”

Following Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that declared restaurants and bars to allow outdoor dining starting Monday, the borough showed signs of thriving after months of economic woes due to COVID-19.

“We started opening restaurants, and it’s been going pretty smoothly,” Mr. Higgins said about the process. “I went out yesterday [to dine] and everybody was calm and respecting guidelines. Hopefully if we can continue to do that we can continue to see these numbers improve,” he added about the state’s decreasing cases of COVID-19.

It was a sign of good things to come, but there’s still unanswered questions about the future while shore municipalities in the state wait on more lenient guidelines to open their economies back up.

“We have to play it week by week…It’s just going to get more and more crowded. And it’s going to get a little more hectic,” the mayor said, eyeing the July 4th weekend as the real test. “Fourth of July weekend is really going to be a good example of what we are going to see for the rest of the summer.”

By July 4, the mayor expressed his desire to see the state lessen the strict guidelines and allow for borough businesses to get back into gear for the summer. The borough canceled its scheduled June 16 meeting due to lack of an agenda.

