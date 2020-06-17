Wall district eyes summer programs, return to schools in fall

WALL TOWNSHIP — Summer school programs in the Wall district this year will be different from those in the past due to the switch to distance education over the spring semester.

A new summer-school remediation program is set to begin July 27, Lisa Gleason, the district director of curriculum and instruction, told the board of education at its June 9 meeting.

The program is designed to fill gaps in some students’ academic skills that may have been left by the switch from in-person classroom learning when buildings were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The district will fund the program through the federal CARES Act passed by Congress, Ms. Gleason said.

Virtual summer school classes will go for two hours a day, three days a week, for four weeks.

Ms. Gleason said the district also will offer a virtual summer curriculum for students who were not designated by their teachers as needing the summer remediation program. For children in kindergarten through fifth grades, teachers are preparing lesson reviews, including 18 language arts units and 18 mathematics units, she said.

“Any student can access those lessons if a parent feels their child needs some extra work over the summertime, particularly at the elementary level,” she said.

School reopening in September

Ms. Gleason said that she, Interim Superintendent Henry G. Cram, incoming Superintendent Tracy Handerhan and the administrative team have begun preparing plans for schools to reopen in the fall.

“It will be highly unlikely we will be able to return to school, as we know it, in September,” she said. “Each week, we work with the county executive superintendent on the guidelines as they stand at the moment, and we look at states that have reopened to see what they have done well.”

“The state is asking that we prepare very preliminary, multi-prong plans for various scenarios so that we can plug those scenarios in and fluidly shift to another scenario if the health data begins to decline or improve,” Ms. Gleason said.

“We have very little guidance [from the state]. The first thing we have to look at is how do we bring in a modified number of students on any given day.”

“We did explore split sessions, allowing all students to come to school each day for a short period of time,” she said. But split sessions are “not really an attractive situation,” she said, posing considerable challenges for the district, with the staff having to work a longer day and a greatly increased number of bus runs needed to transport students.

“We are looking more closely at an A-B schedule, which splits every class or course into two groups. [Students] come on campus on their specified A-day and are at home in synchronous, virtual learning on B-day,” Ms. Gleason said. “So that provides us with little to no challenge on transportation, and brings us closer to guidelines for the number of students allowed.

When the district gets more guidance from the governor and the federal Centers for Disease Control on back-to-school protocols, administrators will provide more information to the board and parents about the district’s specific plans, she said.

Strategic technology plan

The district’s new strategic technology plan is nearly complete, Joseph Lee, the district director of technology, told the board during its meeting, held virtually via Zoom.

“Especially during the pandemic, Wall really does need a detailed plan on where we are and where we need to go,” he said.

While the state once encouraged districts to have a three-year technology plan, Mr. Lee said, in Wall “It’s now an evergreen, living document that is annually reviewed.”

The plan addresses the current situation, everything from wireless to cyber-security, Chromebooks, teacher devices, classroom set-ups, vaping sensors and policies, Mr. Lee said, “and then we interject where we think the district should be going, and in between the road map to get us there.”

