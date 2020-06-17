BELMAR — Restaurants in Belmar were given the green light to open outdoor dining on Monday, and owners prepared to treat their patrons to some degree of normalcy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

At Anchor Tavern, located on Main Street, staff dressed in face masks and wearing gloves prepared to do something they have not done in months, seat customers.

“We are definitely excited to get back to normal. It’s a new normal, that is for sure, but we are excited to get people back in here and get a little normalcy back,” Ryan O’Donnell, the general manager of Anchor Tavern, said. The restaurant has had to space out tables, and redouble it’s usual cleaning routine. The restaurant has 31 tables in its outdoor area. The borough had allowed the restaurant to add six tables along Main Street, so they could seat additional patrons.

“Unfortunately, in the summer time the bar will be two or three people deep, now we can’t do that,” he said.

The past few months the restaurant was open for take-out service, both food and drink.

“We’re just excited for the new season. Summer is here and we want to make sure everyone comes in and has a great meal,” he said. “We are ready to make people smile again.”

Restaurants throughout the borough have had to adapt to the new normal, but they have received some help from borough hall. At the Belmar Mall, restaurants along the strip, which would normally only have a couple of tables outside on the sidewalk, are now allowed to use the parking lot as their outdoor eating area.

10th Avenue Burrito was the first restaurant off the mark on Monday, but nearby Simply Southern announced on Facebook it would be opening the next day for outdoor seating.

The borough has allowed Brandl and Belmar Bagels Cafe to set up some tables in Pyanoe Plaza. Brandl opened for dinner service on Monday.

“I am very grateful that they extended the capacity for us,” Chris Brandl, the owner of Brandl and of Jake’s Downtown, said. “We are really looking forward to creating a whole other layer of dining outside. Unfortunately, we will not be able to do any live entertainment yet, but we hope that when things unravel a little more we will be able to do some live entertainment in the plaza.

“Just to be patient with the whole new game that we are all playing and sit back and enjoy,” he added.

