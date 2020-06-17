Recreation cancels most summer programs

BRIELLE — The borough’s Parks and Recreation Chairman John Devereux has confirmed the department has no programs scheduled for the foreseeable future.

“After careful consideration of the state-mandated guidelines, the Brielle Parks and Recreation Commission has decided to cancel our summer rec program for the summer of 2020,” Mr. Devereux said, when asked if the department had planned programming in the coming months.

“We had planned to use the school and were advised that it was not available [and] the guidelines put in place would be very difficult, if not impossible, to be met in an open area like Brielle Park, which was our second location,” Mr. Devereux said. “We plan to bring this very popular program in the summer of 2021.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A formal announcement posted to the borough website notes Brielle’s popular North vs South sports day has been postponed indefinitely. Other annual events have also been postponed or canceled outright by the department.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.