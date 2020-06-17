Outdoor dining comes to Heights

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Borough restaurants may now open for outdoor dining, following the adoption of an amended version of ordinance no. 2020-03 during Monday night’s mayor and council meeting.

Having heard from restaurant owners and residents prior to their vote, council members agreed to alter the proposed ordinance before unanimously adopting it. The amendments included the removal of a ban on picnic tables and a clause permitting the use of outdoor dining tents during States of Emergency only.

The council also set outdoor dining hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and waived first-year permit fees, a move in keeping with Mayor Christopher Campion’s promotion of the new ordinance as a lifeline for eateries struggling due to the novel coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.