Officials discuss new rules and stiff fines for beach violations

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Following a massive gathering of partying young adults on the beach last week, borough council members discussed steps they are considering to deal with quality-of-life problems on the boardwalk and beach.

The gathering, on Tuesday, June 9, drew a heavy police presence in response to complaints of alcohol and marijuana use, public urination and extensive littering.

During its meeting on Tuesday, June 17, the council authorized the borough attorney to draft an ordinance banning coolers at the beach. Officials hope this move will reduce the incidence of alcohol consumption by beachgoers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borough officials are also reaching out to Ocean County with proposals for significantly higher fines for misdemeanor offenses on the boardwalk and beach.

[more_ptbeach_nw]

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.