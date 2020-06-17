BELMAR — To hear Gary Engelstad talk about his tenure as mayor, he will say it started with helping the borough to recover from a natural disaster. It will end, he says, trying to help the borough recover from another disaster.

Mayor Engelstad, whose second term as the borough’s top elected office ends on Dec. 31, told The Coast Star this week he will not run again.

“I am just ready for the next phase of my life,” the mayor said. “I am extremely proud of what I have accomplished. I came in on a hurricane and I am going out on a pandemic, [which] are interesting bookends.”

As for the future, there is one project near and dear to Mayor Engelstad: senior citizens. He is taking inspiration from the “village” concept that the community as a whole can take care of senior citizens through a network of volunteers so that they may age in the comfort of their own homes. He would one day like to lead a group of volunteers in the borough to care for elderly residents.

“I have a very special place in my heart for seniors and what they go through, and Bradley Beach has a lot of retired people that want to do more and be more involved,” the mayor said, adding that he has been involved with senior housing for the past 25 years of his life.

“The village concept is that a group of volunteers in an organized fashion looks out for older people in their town. It might be a ride to the store, it might be cutting their grass or just socialization. I want to get that started in Bradley Beach,” the mayor added.

According to data from the United States Census Bureau, the borough has a population of 4,223 — 16 percent of whom are over the age of 65.

He was inspired in part from the massive community support in May when residents inundated the Bradley Food Pantry with food.

“That just reinforces my belief that there are a lot of loving, caring people in this town and I just want to harness that spirit,” he said. “If this organization can help people stay in their homes and worry less about day to day things, then we would be very successful.”

