Mayor Campion wants ‘society back open’

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Mayor Christopher Campion highlighted new resources for residents and took issue with Gov. Phil Murphy’s leadership during his weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Mayor Campion opened the update streamed on social media by recommending viewers read a new report published by the federal Centers for Disease Control titled “Coronavirus Disease 2019 Case Surveillance — United States, January 22-May 30, 2020.” The document concurs and expands upon previously-published reports that find older adults and those with underlying health conditions are more likely to succumb to the novel coronavirus.

Mayor Campion has frequently recommended his constituents utilize information provided by county, state and federal organizations when researching the novel coronavirus, rather than resources published by “fearmongering” media organizations.

Mayor Campion also continued to share his frustration with Gov. Murphy’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

