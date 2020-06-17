Manasquan adopts $11.7M budget for 2020

MANASQUAN — The borough council on Monday adopted a $11.7 million budget for 2020, with a one-cent increase in the municipal tax rate.

For a home assessed at the borough average valuation of $633,700, this year’s budget would carry a municipal tax bill increase of $65.94.

The total municipal budget for 2020 is $11,699,354.69 with $7,397,325.80 to be raised by taxes for municipal purposes.

Councilman Gregg Olivera, chair of the finance committee, praised the finance department’s hard work on this year’s budget during a difficult budget season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Ed Donovan echoed his sentiments and said: “It’s been a very difficult year, especially with the pandemic and trying to figure out where we were going to need money and where we weren’t. Everyone did a great job.”

