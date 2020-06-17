BELMAR — Summer is supposed to be easygoing and calm but, according to the Belmar Police Department, there was trouble in paradise over the recent weekend.

Referring to what she termed “a huge problem” last weekend, Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott told the borough council Tuesday night that 162 quality of life violations were handed out for public nuisance violations in 36 hours.

The violations included drinking in public, alcohol on the beach and urinating in public, as well as exceeding the borough’s noise ordinance.

“Honestly it was a little crazy in Belmar this past weekend,” Chief Scott said.

For the past three weekends, the police department deployed what Chief Scott called the “noise car,” in which two to four plainclothes officers patrol the borough for quality of life violations.

During the council meeting, she encouraged residents to call the police department while something is happening, instead of waiting until later.

Summer rentals have long been an issue in the borough, as residents have complained about loud parties and drunk college-age individuals.

Mayor Mark Walsifer announced that the police department will begin investigating rental properties to make sure they are in compliance with borough ordinances. The heart of the matter, he said, is that some properties who have applied for year-round rentals are instead functioning as summer rentals, which are regulated more stringently.

“We have had a lot of renters come in and we determined that they applied for year-round tenants and we are finding they are summer tenants and they are trying to circumvent our borough ordinances that control summer rentals,” Mayor Walsifer said. “We have asked the chief to go to the detective bureau with those and do a full investigation and find which landlords have applied for year-round licenses when they should be summer licenses.”

