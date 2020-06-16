Spring Lake lifeguards attempt to save beached whale

SPRING LAKE — Spring Lake lifeguards’ attempt to save a young minke whale Monday afternoon was unsuccessful after the animal washed ashore the Monroe Avenue beach.

Borough Administrator Bryan Dempsey said lifeguards responded to the area where the whale was seen and tried to push it back into the ocean multiple times.

“We’ve had dolphins and seals and sharks wash up on the beach, but nothing like what happened yesterday,” Mr. Dempsey said.

When officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, headquartered in Brigantine, arrived, the lifeguards were told the whale was not going to survive and were advised to get out of the water for their own safety.

According to Robert Schoelkopf, the stranding center’s executive director, minke whales are not coastal animals and when they do come close to the shoreline it is typically fatal.

“It may have separated from the mother for any length of time, we don’t know if it was eating or not, but it was very disoriented,” Mr. Schoelkopf said. He added that the animal’s state made it difficult for the lifeguards to coax the whale back out into deeper water.

Drone footage of the lifeguards’ attempt to save the whale was provided by RL Photograhpy & Films.

