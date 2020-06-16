New Jersey’s first port to support offshore wind industry announced

TRENTON — The nation’s first purpose-built windmill port, supplying the offshore wind industry up and down the East Coast, will be constructed in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced at his coronavirus news briefing Tuesday.

Construction is expected to start in 2021 on the New Jersey Wind Port that will be built on an artificial island off the Delaware River, adjacent to the PSE&G nuclear plant in Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” that will help drive the re-emergence of the state’s economy after the pandemic shutdown, Gov. Murphy said.

“I don’t want to see New Jersey simply get back to where we were before COVID-19 – I want to see us move far beyond,” he said. “The emerging offshore wind industry gives us tremendous growth potential, and offers the opportunity to position ourselves as a leader in an emerging global industry.”

The port will include a 25-acre manufacturing site housing multiple factories where the parts for offshore wind turbines will be built; as well as a 30-acre marshaling and staging site where the turbines can be shipped directly from the port to offshore wind farms that are to rise up and down the Atlantic seaboard. When fully assembled on the ocean, the turbines selected for New Jersey’s first offshore wind project will be more than 850 feet tall.

“This is a vital step forward in achieving our goal of reaching 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2035 and 100 percent clean energy by 2050,” Gov. Murphy said. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority [NJEDA] is leading development of the port together with a range of public and private groups.

“This is $400 million of green infrastructure investment right as we need it most as we bounce back from this terrible pandemic,” said Timothy Sullivan, the NJEDA chief economic officer.

Construction is expected to create hundreds of union jobs, and the finished port will support as many as 1,500 permanent jobs in manufacturing, assembly and operations.

The port will support up to $500 million in economic activity each year, Mr. Sullivan said.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.