Richard R. Dulski

Richard R. “Capt. Rich” Dulski, 58, of Brielle, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Rich was born and raised on Staten Island, New York. He was a graduate of Port Richmond High School and attended Monmouth University, Long Branch. Rich took his boating captain’s