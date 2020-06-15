Requiem Mass for COVID-19 victims planned June 17

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Diocese of Trenton has announced that Bishop David M. O’Connell will celebrate a Requiem Mass from St. Anne’s Cemetery and Mausoleum in Wall, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, for those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, also known as a Memorial mass, will be streamed on the diocese’s YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/trentondiocese.

According to an announcement by the diocese, the bishop will pray over a list of more than 1,100 names submitted by parishes across Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean Counties — persons who have died since March 1, from the cornavirus as well as other causes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diocese noted the fact that restrictions on in-person church services as well as wakes and funeral gatherings have prevented the families of COVID-19 victims from mourning their loved ones in the customary manner.

Bishop O’Connell will offer words of comfort to the bereaved during his homily, which will reflect on grief as “the price we pay for love,” and examine the true meaning of death, the announcement states. He will also speak on the importance of remembrance and the “immorality of memories.”

The Diocese of Trenton encompasses 99 parishes across Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean Counties, who together serve a community of 730,000 Catholics.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

[more_wall_nw]