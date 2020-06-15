Murphy provides dates for return of some sports

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that non-contact practices and and drills for organized sports can resume on June 22 and said he anticipated that competition in “medium-risk” sports, including baseball and softball, will be able to resume on July 6, barring an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Using the categories defined by the National Federation of High School Sports as having low, medium and high risk for spreading the coronavirus, the governor also said that golf and tennis are considered low risk and can begin active competition on June 22, while medium risk sports — baseball, softball, outdoor basketball and soccer — can hold only non-contact practice and drills starting on June 22.

However, the medium risk sports may be permitted to begin active competition on July 6, as long as there has been no increase in COVID-19 cases at that time, Gov. Murphy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high risk sports, which include football and lacrosse, will be also be allowed to have non-contact drills and training as of June 22, but the governor said it is not expected that they will be permitted to participate in competition before July 20.

All sports are expected to follow coronavirus safety guidelines for the respective sports, which have been set by the NFHSS.

[more__coronavirus]