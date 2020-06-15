Lois A. ‘Sam’ Fleming

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Lois A. Fleming, 72, of Wall Township, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune with her devoted family at her bedside.

“Sam” as she was affectionately known to all who knew and loved her was born in Bayonne, and raised in Miami Beach