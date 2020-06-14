Spring Lake plans to sell additional daily beach badges

SPRING LAKE — The borough will increase the number of daily beach badges sold per day by 1,000 badges, Council President Brendan Judge announced during Tuesday night’s virtual mayor and council meeting.

There are six different zones on the beach for daily badge holders, Mr. Judge said. The additional badge holders will be directed to zone four, between Morris and Brighton avenues, and zone six, between Monroe and Pitney avenues.

“Those were the two areas that were used the least of all and we think that those can absorb the additional badges,” Mr. Judge said.

He added that the beach committee has been monitoring crowds to ensure that no beach is overcrowded as well as determine the maximum number of people that can be on the beach safely.

Spring Lake beaches will officially open for the season on Monday, June 15 with lifeguards and badge checkers on duty.

