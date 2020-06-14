Outdoor dining can start Monday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Following Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent decision to allow outdoor restaurant seating next week, borough officials have been working to help businesses get ready for Monday’s start.

Point Beach officials moved quickly last week, deploying an application program for restaurants in the borough and, according to Mayor Paul Kanitra, a number of applications have been received.

Restaurants that currently have seating inside can work with the borough to receive space for placing tables outside in nearby parking lots and sidewalks. The tables arrangement will follow strict social distancing measures and tables may not exceed their current indoor capacity.

Restaurants also have the option of using tents.

“We are trying to work with restaurant owners across the town on their unique situations,” said Mr. Kanitra.

The borough had to ask the county for a plan to use the borough’s main streets, Arnold and Bay avenues which are county roads.

“I’m anticipating a positive result from the Ocean County freeholders,” said. “They’re having a meeting that will allow us to provide more outdoor seating on Arnold and Bay avenues.”

The mayor said he believes county officials plan to use the full sidewalk area on these roads near restaurants for table service, directing pedestrian traffic into walking zones closed in by barriers where parking spaces usually are on the street.

“That way, the people aren’t sitting in the street technically, but you can walk, temporarily, in the street around it,” said the mayor. “That way, the restaurants can get more seating.”

Local rules and guidelines for outdoor dining at restaurants have been getting consideration or approval by municipal governing bodies. This is extremely important for the restaurant industry in the borough, the mayor said.

“We have a lot of restaurants in town who do not have outdoor seating,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra. “It’s going to be absolutely vital for them to survive.”

