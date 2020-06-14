Mayor Campion: ‘We believe in community policing’

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Mayor Christopher Campion brought national events home to the borough on Tuesday, when he addressed the protests against police brutality taking place across the country in the wake of police officers’ killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, during his weekly update otherwise dedicated to the novel coronavirus.

“The actions are repugnant. It’s disgraceful. It’s against everything we stand for, and I think we all felt the same watching that video [of Mr. Floyd’s death], that it was horrendous and no one should ever be treated that way,” Mr. Campion said. “It’s disappointing and there’s clearly work that needs to be done in that regard.

“But for us here in New Jersey, and Monmouth County in particular, I think under the leadership of Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Prosecutor Chris Grammiccioni … I feel very fortunate that we have such an incredible group of public servants in our police department,” Mr. Campion continued.

Mr. Campion “felt compelled to say something” in response to “some of the anti-police rhetoric and stuff going on.”

