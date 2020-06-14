Local artists work to bring smiles to the shore

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two local artists have been working hard the past couple months to try and spread some inspirational cheer in Point Pleasant Beach and beyond by painting over 40 small signs and posting them up and down the Jersey Shore.

Point Beach Arts Council artists Jill Hawthorne and Barry Petersen, painting under the name Jilldabrush&co, have donated their time and resources to sharing signs of hope.

“We’re trying to get some smiles out of people through what is a difficult time,” said Ms. Hawthorne.

The duo started painting and randomly putting up signs on Route 71 through Manasquan and Wall Township and the Spring Lake Heights area. They made their way into Point Beach with a few signs of their own.

“We starting putting up good vibes signs, all hand-painted,” said Ms. Hawthorne.

The signs, ranging from themes of ‘life is good’ to sunshine and more, are designed to give residents a smile when they are out in the borough riding their bikes or picking up groceries.

“The point is to spread super-good, positive vibes,” said Ms. Hawthorne. “For the locals to get out and feel like this [pandemic] is not a never-ending ordeal.”

Ms. Hawthorne said she tries to post signs in areas where there are local businesses and foot and vehicle traffic. In the borough, they posted signs along Arnold Avenue and up Route 35 north.

The signs were posted with no names or tags on them, but Ms. Hawthorne said people have been tagging Jilldabrush&co on Instagram.

“We got really cool, positive reactions,” she said.

Ms. Hawthorne and Mr. Petersen are a part of the group of painters who do murals in Point Beach and surrounding boroughs and restaurants. Their work can be seen on walls at the borough’s train station and near Jenkinson’s.

Point Pleasant Beach called for around 100 signs to be posted throughout the borough. Although Ms. Hawthorne says she can’t promise 100, she will keep painting and try to hit the goal.

